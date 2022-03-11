CM: Penang yet to finalise decision on undersea tunnel project implementation

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the (project) concession company Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC) presented the project’s feasibility findings to the state executive council last month. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 11 — The Penang government has not finalised any decision on the implementation of the undersea tunnel project, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Chow said the (project) concession company Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC) presented the project’s feasibility findings to the state executive council last month.

However, the state government will only make a decision once it receives written reviews from the Penang Port Commission (PPC) and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB), agencies that have strong reservations on the project.

“So, we will wait for the written reviews from these two important agencies as this undersea tunnel will be on the path of vessels plying the channel. Both these agencies have given their views to the project consultant,” he told a media conference after announcing Penang Harmony Week 2022, which will run from March 14-21.

Chow said the written review was needed so that the state government could make further considerations although technically, the findings show that the project could be implemented.

“However, since it involves issues concerning state waters, ports included, we will just wait,” he said.

The 6.5 kilometre-long undersea tunnel and roads project is among those included in the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

It was reported that CZC had completed a feasibility study at the end of 2020 after a four-year delay and handed it over to the state government in December the same year.

The feasibility study began in December 2014 and was supposed to be completed in 2016 but was delayed due to various factors.

It was reported that the state government has not ruled out the possibility of building a bridge as the third link between the island to the mainland as an alternative. — Bernama