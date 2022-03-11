Air Selangor says one of the Ampang landslide victims was a hired contract worker, not its staff

Search and rescue personnel extract one of the bodies recovered from the landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 Ampang, March 11, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today clarified that one of the four victims who died in the Bukit Permai landslide incident in Ampang was not its employee as reported earlier.

Air Selangor Corporate Communication chief Elina Baseri explained that the victim is one of six workers from a company that the water company had contracted to carry out site inspections as well as valve pipe repair works in the area.

“The deceased is not an Air Selangor staff as reported by the media yesterday.

“During the incident, one of our appointed contractor employees was trapped and was unable to escape.

“Following the search and rescue effort, the victim was found and taken to Ampang Hospital for autopsy,” she said in a statement.

Elina expressed Air Selangor's condolences to the families of those who died in the landslide.

“At Air Selangor, we emphasise the safety and well-being of all our employees, including our appointed contractor employees while performing on-site work.

“We will continue to work with the authorities and relevant parties to assist our appointed contractor employees who have been affected by this incident,” she said.

At around 6pm yesterday, a landslide occurred in Taman Bukit Permai.

National news agency Bernama reported four people died.

A fifth person who was also buried alive survived with light injuries.

The landslide was captured on video and also affected 15 homes and 10 vehicles.