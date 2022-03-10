Sulu Sultanate heirs’ claim under the spotlight in Dewan Rakyat today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The issue of the order issued by the Paris Court of Arbitration in France that compensation amounting to RM62.59 billion be paid to the Sulu Sultanate heirs recently will be brought up at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Papers of the Parliament website, Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) will ask Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to state in detail about the issue during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Also, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) will pose the question of whether the government will review and reduce the ceiling price for face masks and self-test kits, besides setting a ceiling price for oximeters and thermometers to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) meanwhile is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister about the latest developments in the probe into Malaysian citizens holding offshore accounts as named, from the list in Offshore Leaks 2012 to that of Pandora Papers 2021.

The status of the special committee for investigating the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim will be brought up by Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) today.

After the Question Time ends, the Dewan Rakyat will resume the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address. — Bernama