Guan Eng urges Johor voters to consider rising cost of living, new taxes, increased Covid-19 fines before casting ballots

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during the launch of the Pakatan Harapan and Muda election campaign in Iskandar Puteri February 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today urged Johor voters to consider the issues of rising cost of living, new taxes imposed by the government and the proposal to increase fines for breaching Covid-19 SOPs, before deciding who they are going to vote on March 12 for the state election.

In a statement this afternoon, the Bagan MP reiterated the need for the government to set up a price stabilisation fund to cap inflation and the rising cost of food and other commodities as the situation has worsened due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“With inflation and rising prices exacerbated further by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has caused oil prices to exceed US$110 per barrel, the government still has not established a Price Stabilisation Fund.

“What is the point of political stability if there is no price stability? To check rising prices, DAP has proposed a Price Stabilisation Fund with an initial seed fund of RM3 billion derived from the Prosperity Tax or windfall tax introduced this year.

“In response, the government replied in Parliament that it is still studying DAP’s proposal of a Price Stabilisation Fund,” he said.

Lim also urged Putrajaya to allow Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal of at least RM5,000 as the rising cost of living without increased salaries has dampened the livelihood of the people.

He further said that the government should postpone the increase of electricity tariffs by up to 20 per cent for businesses as they are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim also mentioned that severe workers shortages that have forced businesses to scale down their operations are among things that need to be addressed.

He also stressed that foreign-sourced income tax for Malaysian companies announced during the tabling of the 2022 Budget needs to be abolished as it is only a matter of time before it will be imposed on individuals.

“There cannot be one country, two systems, whereby tax is imposed on companies but not individuals.

“Voters are worried that Malaysian workers in Singapore will be imposed tax after the 15th general election when they bring their income back to Johor,” he added.

Lim also urged the government to withdraw the amendment Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 on increasing the compound fines for individuals and businesses.

“If the people vote against the Barisan Nasional government, Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs will have a greater chance of defeating the proposed amendments because we will speak not just as MPs but with the endorsement of 2.6 million Johor voters with us.

“The government should take full responsibility for its failure to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and not pin the blame on the people by increasing penalties and compound fines,” he said.