Census 2020, amendments to Article 119 among matters discussed at Conference of Rulers meeting

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said other matters also discussed at the meeting included the appointments of judges for the higher courts, chairman and members of the Public Service Commission as well as chairman and deputy chairman of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Religious Affairs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Matters regarding Census 2020 and amendments to the Federal Constitution (Article 119) are among the topics discussed at the two-day 258th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers that began at Istana Negara yesterday.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said other matters also discussed at the meeting included the appointments of judges for the higher courts, chairman and members of the Public Service Commission as well as chairman and deputy chairman of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Religious Affairs (MKI).

“At the meeting, the rulers were also briefed on the latest with regard to security by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and national defence by Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

“Prior to the meeting, the rulers were also given a briefing by the prime minister on the government’s views and stand on several matters that touched on the latest national affairs,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Danial said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the second day of the meeting today, accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The meeting today was chaired by Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

On the first day of the meeting, Syed Danial said all the Malay Rulers and Yang Dipertua Negeri were present, including Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, while the Sultan of Kelantan was represented by Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra.

Syed Danial said the Sultan of Johor, however, was unable to attend the meeting.

Earlier at the meeting today, the Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective mentri besar while the governors were accompanied by the chief minister, except for Sarawak which was represented by a deputy premier.

The last meeting of the Conference of Rulers was held on November 24 and 25, 2021, chaired by Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah. — Bernama