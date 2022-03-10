Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry says claims that chicken supply chain in turmoil not true

A vendor prepares chickens at a market in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur February 3, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) today denied an article published by a news portal alleging that the chicken supply chain in the country is in a state of turmoil.

In a statement, MAFI said the article was not supported by accurate information and could create a negative perception of the government’s efforts to address the issues of chicken supply shortage and price increase.

It said the government was actively carrying out various efforts and initiatives to ensure that the poultry industry continues to remain competitive and guarantee the country’s food security, such as the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme for chicken and eggs.

The ministry also said that following the sharp increase in chicken and egg consumption especially in the commercial sector after the movement control order was lifted, the government had given permission to 36 companies including supermarkets to import whole chicken.

“This decision is to ensure that the country’s chicken supply is adequate and stable and it can only be implemented until May 2022,” the statement read.

According to MAFI, applications for the approved permits (AP) can be made by any company and will be approved if it meets the conditions set, with no fees imposed.

It said the government also offered easy financing schemes with low-interest rates to industry players and subsidies to poultry farmers to reduce the impact of the rising costs of production inputs such as animal feed. — Bernama