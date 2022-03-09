Simpang Pulai quarry rockfall: Perak DOSH says prepared to take legal action

In yesterday’s 9.15am incident, apart from the two victims who are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble, another two victims, Mohd Razli Suhaimi, 35, and Pan Tam, 38, managed to escape with injuries. — Bernama pic

IPOH, March 9 — The Perak Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) will take legal action against any party responsible for yesterday’s quarry rockfall incident in which two victims are believed to be still buried under the rubble in Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

Its director, Supian Alias said if there have been any violations, then those responsible can be charged under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

He said a team of investigating officers from the Perak DOSH will conduct a thorough investigation to identify any legal violations and other elements that were the cause of the accident after the search and rescue operation has been completed by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

“According to the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, it is the duty of every employer to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of all his employees while at work as well as of the public in the workplace under his control.

“The employer has full control on all activities at the workplace, to make risk analysis and provide effective risk control before employees begin to carry out their work activities. This is to reduce safety risks to employees and the public as well as to help prevent accidents from occurring,” he said in a statement today.

Supian said such incidents could be avoided if employers carried out comprehensive risk assessment and control in accordance with the methods set out in the Guidelines for Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control (HIRARC).

In yesterday’s 9.15am incident, apart from the two victims who are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble, another two victims, Mohd Razli Suhaimi, 35, and Pan Tam, 38, managed to escape with injuries. — Bernama