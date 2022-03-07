Johor polls: EC allows speakers to remove face masks during ceramah

The Election Commission (EC) issued the latest SOP today based on suggested additional amendments from the Health Ministry (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 7 — The latest Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Johor state election now permits speakers at ceramahs to remove their facemasks to give their talks or campaign speeches.

The Election Commission (EC) issued the latest SOP today based on suggested additional amendments from the Health Ministry (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

According to the latest SOP, speakers have to put their face masks back on after finishing their speech or talk.

Also, all attendees of ceramah, talks or campaigns must always have their face masks on and maintain physical distancing of at least one metre between individuals.

For party meeting activities, the SOP states that all attendees must wear their face masks at all times and maintain physical distancing of at least one metre. Physical greetings are not allowed.

“Amendments to the Covid-19 prevention SOP is effective immediately,” the EC said, adding that it hoped that all parties would comply with the laws, regulations and campaign ethics and not disrupt public order and safety.

Johor voters go to the polls on March 12, while early voting will take place tomorrow (March 8). — Bernama