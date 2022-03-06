State minister: Sabah records 1,515 new Covid-19 cases, Kota Kinabalu remains main contributor with 479 cases

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, March 6 — Sabah recorded 1,515 new Covid-19 cases today, a decrease of 263 cases from yesterday, State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The state recorded 1,778 new cases yesterday.

Masidi said the state capital continued to be the main contributor of the new cases in Sabah with 479 cases recorded followed by Tuaran (133) and Penampang (103).

He added that other districts registered double-digit cases except Semporna (six), Kunak (four) and Kalabakan (one).

Masidi said new cases were recorded in 10 districts with Tambunan recording the highest number of increases at 25 cases.

Penampang, he said, recorded the highest number of case reduction at 103, followed by Beaufort with 54 cases.

“The decrease in the number of new cases as a whole should not make the people complacent and lackadaisical in complying with all the SOPs implemented.

“The downward trend could quickly make a turnaround especially when we take into account the high percentage of sporadic infections which is 62.71 per cent of all cases today.

“The downward trend can only be maintained if all of us consistently adhere to all SOPs and recommendations of the Health Ministry,” said the Local Government and Housing minister.

From the total cases today, 1,498 or 98.88 per cent are in categories 1 and 2, five cases in category 3, seven in category 4 and five in category 5, he added. — Borneo Post