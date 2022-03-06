Minister: Environment Ministry places mobile pumps to resolve standing floodwaters issue in Kelantan

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a press conference after launching the Sungai Langat Trail in Bangi November 30, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 6 — The Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) has placed several mobile pumps at predetermined locations to resolve the problem of standing floodwaters in several areas in the state, including Kampung Tersang, Rantau Panjang.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the pumps would pump out the standing waters in the area, adding that it took a long time for water to recede from low-lying areas, so pumps would be used henceforth in areas frequently hit by standing floodwaters.

In addition, he said that an allocation of RM16 million has been requested for the maintenance of the water lock at the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) in Kemasin-Semarak.

Seven out of 10 water locks were discovered to be not functioning during his working visit last week, he told reporters after officiating an event in Madrasah Haji Junoh, Kampung Paya Keranji, here today.

“This could be due to the fact that they were built in the 1980s and require complete and comprehensive maintenance.

“The allocation requested to resolve this issue has been brought to the Finance Ministry. We will discuss about the matter because the water locks are important,” he said.

According to him, if the water locks were not fixed or maintained, they would be damaged and have cause a huge negative impact on the area, including submerged crops. — Bernama