DAP’s Marina urges Johor voters to reject ‘backstabber’ BN, Perikatan

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng hands the Pakatan Harapan flag to DAP candidate for Skudai state seat in the Johor state election Marina Ibrahim in Johor Baru, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — A Johor DAP state election candidate has labelled the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration as a coalition of “backstabbers” that have caused instability among the public.

DAP’s Skudai state seat hopeful Marina Ibrahim said Johoreans are at the receiving end of the political bickering between the two coalitions, which she said are busy politicking despite Johor’s economy and its residents being badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Instead of addressing the urgent need to rebuild the economy and improve the people’s welfare, both BN and PN, despite being in the same government, are stabbing each other in the back during their Johor election campaigns.

“This clearly shows that the current ruling political pact is a “backstabbing” coalition and must be rejected by Johoreans,” said Marina in a statement issued here.

Marina, who is also the publicity secretary of Johor DAP’s Women wing, said real stability in the state can only be achieved when the people reject both BN and PN on polling day.

She said the solution was for Johor to have a new state government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“This is in order for Johor, especially Skudai, to regain political stability, economic prosperity and social well-being,” said the politician and social activist.

Marina is among DAP’s five new faces that the party is fielding for the upcoming Johor state election. The party is fielding a total of 14 candidates.

She will be facing BN’s Lim Soon Hai and PN’s Khoo Kong Ek in a three-cornered contest.

The Skudai state seat was previously won by DAP’s Tan Hong Pin in the 14th general election in 2018 with a 35,126 majority, making it the state constituency with the biggest majority.

Early voting is on Tuesday while polling day is on Saturday.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballots this time. The Election Commission (EC) is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.