Finance minister: GLC open day to offer job opportunities and scholarships

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that through the Guaranteed Employment Incentive initiative in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), 36,884 workers had been placed as of February 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― The Government-Linked Companies (GLC) Open Day 2022 is expected to offer many job opportunities and scholarships to Malaysians by several GLCs and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs), said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the open day themed “Aspirasi Masyarakat Inspirasi Negara” was centred on five main focuses, namely the Rakyat, Business, Economy, Public Health and the Bumiputera Agenda.

“Over the past year, the Finance Ministry has embarked on efforts to coordinate the functions of GLICs and GLCs. This is to ensure that they will continue to be able to accelerate Malaysia’s post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and growth.

“This open day will provide an opportunity for the people to learn more about the role and contribution of GLCs and GLICs in Malaysia’s socio-economic development,” he said in the 87th Laporan Kewangan Rakyat released today.

The open day, scheduled on March 11 to 13 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, will involve six GLICs namely Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Employees Provident Fund, Retirement Fund (Incorporated), Lembaga Tabung Haji and Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera together with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and more than 20 GLCs.

Meanwhile, under Budget 2022, the Finance Ministry also set up a MySTEP portal last year to improve the application and recruitment process on behalf of the public sector and GLCs.

Through MySTEP, a total of 80,000 contract job opportunities covering 50,000 jobs in the public sector and 30,000 jobs in GLCs and strategic partners are offered starting January 2022.

“Those who are interested in working in the public sector or GLC only need to apply and upload their resumes through the portal at the link https://mystep.mof.gov.my/,” he said.

As of February 25, 2022, a total of 1,827 participants had been successfully placed. Out of this number, a total of 1,242 employees had been placed in the public sector while 585 employees had been successfully placed in GLCs and their strategic partners.

Tengku Zafrul said that through the Guaranteed Employment Incentive initiative in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), 36,884 workers had been placed as of February 25, 2022.

He said the initiative, with an allocation of RM2 billion for 2022, would create 300,000 new jobs and reduce unemployment among Malaysian workers.

More information on the initiative can be found at https://www.perkeso.gov.my/images/bajet2022/jaminkerja/180122-%20FAQ%20JaminKerja.pdf

He added that the government through various ministries and agencies will also continue training and skills upgrading efforts for 2022 with a total allocation of RM1.1 billion, targeting 220,000 job opportunities.

Among the initiatives to be implemented are Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC) training and skills upgrading with a target of 36,000 jobs, Regional Corridor (16,000 jobs), Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) (25,000 jobs) and more.

For more information on the Reskilling and Upskilling Programmes provided by the government, please visit the UpSkillMalaysia website at https://upskillmalaysia.gov.my/

For the financing of the tourism sector under the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Tengku Zafrul said the government had allocated RM600 million to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by Covid-19.

As of February 25, 2022, there were 741 applications for the financing, and out of this total, 380 applications were approved with a total financing of RM76.3 million, he said.

Also under Penjana, the government has allocated RM700 million to assist and encourage SMEs and mid-tier companies (MTCs) towards the digitalisation of operations and trade channels, of which as of February 25, 2022, a total of RM92.1 million has been channelled to 13,892 businesses in the form of grants and loans for subscriptions to digitalisation services. ― Bernama