Malaysia records 23,100 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths

People wearing face masks are seen at the Titiwangsa Lake Gardens in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Malaysia reported 23,100 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a downtrend from yesterday’s 24,466 cases.



Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his latest statement said that 22,802 were local cases while 298 were imported cases.



However, the country also recorded 75 deaths, an increase of 35 from the day before. From the 75, 20 did not receive medical attention and were classified as brought-in dead (BID).



Selangor recorded 22 deaths, followed by Johor with 13, Sabah with 11, Kedah and Perak with seven, Penang, Kelantan and Melaka with three each, Terengganu with two and Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Sarawak with one each.



The death toll now stands at 32,729, while the total number of cases in Malaysia is 3,442,736.



On a positive note, 30,624 patients recovered from Covid 19 yesterday, more than the number of new cases. The recovery rate is 3,116,564 cases or 90.5 per cent compared to the total 3,442,736 cases of Covid in the country so far.



Of the new cases yesterday, 99.19 per cent or 22,914 are in Categories 1 and 2, while 186 or 0.81 per cent are in Categories 3, 4 and 5.



Of these, 361 were in intensive care units (ICU), 193 of whom required respiratory assistance.



There were also three new clusters, bringing the total of active clusters to 480.



The nation’s infectivity rate or R-naught stands at 1.03.