Number of flood evacuees in Terengganu, Kelantan increases to 22,450

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan continued to increase to 22,450 people at 234 temporary relief centres as of this afternoon compared with 19,626 at 225 relief centres this morning.

In Terengganu, the number of people affected by the floods increased to 13,530 from 3,735 families at noon in contrast to 11,137 people from 3,177 families as of 8 am today.

Sixteen more relief centres were opened, bringing the number of operational relief centres to 173 namely 45 in Besut, Hulu Terengganu (31), Setiu (30), Dungun (26), Kemaman (23), Kuala Terengganu (nine), Kuala Nerus (eight) and Marang (one).

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said Kemaman recorded the highest number of flood victims at 3,857, Hulu Terengganu (3,537), Besut (2,251), Dungun (1,572), Setiu (1,298), Kuala Terengganu (592), Kuala Nerus (418) and Marang (five).

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through its website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, water levels at five rivers in the affected districts are at the danger mark namely Sungai Kemaman in Kemaman, Sungai Nerus (Setiu), Sungai Telemong (Hulu Terengganu), Sungai Dungun (Dungun) and Sungai Terengganu (Kuala Terengganu).

In Kelantan, the number of victims increased to 8,920 people from 2,862 families as of 2pm, compared with 8,489 from 2,750 families this morning.

The Social Welfare Department Disaster Info application reported that a total of 61 relief centres were opened namely 20 in Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai (15), Tanah Merah (13), Pasir Puteh (six), Machang (five), and one each in Jeli and Kota Bharu.

Meanwhile, according to publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, water levels at two major rivers in the state are at the danger mark namely Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah at 24.68 metres and Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang (21.18m). — Bernama