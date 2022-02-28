CovidNow: 23.8pc of children in Malaysia vaccinated against Covid-19

A child gets his Covid-19 jab during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital in Ipoh February 25, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A total of 846,486 individuals or 23.8 per cent of children aged between five and 11 years in Malaysia have received their first dose of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as at yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 14,578,408 individuals or 62.0 per cent of the country’s adult population have received the Covid-19 vaccine booster, 22,948,424 individuals or 97.5 per cent have completed their vaccination and 23,228,204 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,800,661 individuals or 90 per cent of this age group have completed their vaccination while 2,894,898 or 93 per cent have received at least one jab.

A total of 101,136 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, comprising 42,144 first-dose shots, 537 shots for complete vaccination and 58,455 shots as boosters, bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,089,834 doses.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 40 cases of Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, with Kedah registering the most at eight cases, followed by Johor and Penang with five each, Perak and Sabah with four each, and Kelantan and Pahang with three each.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Melaka recorded two deaths each while Negri Sembilan and Terengganu had one each. — Bernama