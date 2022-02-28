Covid-19: Malaysia continues downward trend with 24,466 cases; 40 deaths reported

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 24,466 cases today, 246 were imported cases involving 208 Malaysians and 38 foreigners. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases continue to decline with 24,466 recorded today.

This is a drop of 2,833 new infections from the previous day’s 27,299.

With today’s figures, the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in the country now stands at 3,419,636.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 24,466 cases today, 246 were imported cases involving 208 Malaysians and 38 foreigners.

“The balance of 24,220 cases reported here involved 23,272 Malaysians and 948 foreigners,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 353 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide, with 146 confirmed to have Covid-19 while the remaining 207 are either suspected, probable or under investigation for the disease.

Of that number, he said 193 need ventilator assistance, with 86 of them Covid-19 positive patients.

He also added that 40 people died from the deadly disease yesterday, with 17 of them brought in dead (BID).

He said that of the 24,466 cases today, only 105 are in Category 3, 4 and 5 — which require hospitalisation; the balance 24,361 are in Category 1 and 2.

Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 cases in ICUs in six states or federal territories have reached or exceeded 50 per cent capacity.

They are Kelantan at 94 per cent, Johor at 69 per cent, Putrajaya at 67 per cent, Kuala Lumpur at 62 per cent, Melaka at 58 per cent and Perak at 58 per cent.

Meanwhile, there are 12 states or federal territories where over 50 per cent of non-ICU beds are used for Covid-19 patients.

They are Kelantan (108 per cent ), Selangor (101 per cent), Putrajaya (95 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (94 per cent), Perak (87 per cent), Perlis (74 per cent), Johor (70 per cent), Pahang (66 per cent) Sabah (60 per cent), Penang (58 per cent) Terengganu (57 per cent) and Sarawak (56 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham also said five new clusters were reported yesterday, bringing the total active clusters to 484.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-nought or R0) has dropped to 1.05.