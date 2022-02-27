Use of Bahasa Melayu at govt functions should be upheld, says Cuepacs

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks to members of the media in Ipoh, September 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The brave move by the government to use Bahasa Melayu at every official function, including during working visits abroad is not a step backwards, rather it is a serious effort to re-glorify the language said the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said Cuepacs did not see the use of Bahasa Melayu at international meetings as a problem because as stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the current technological advancement would allow the language to be interpreted in a short time.

“If other countries can do it, why do we need so many excuses to implement it (use of Bahasa Melayu in international meetings). Cuepacs hope the government will be firm in implementing this, especially involving official functions in the country.

The use of Bahasa Melayu in any official government transactions in the country should be done first before it is to be implemented widely abroad,” he said in a statement today.

He said this is because many functions hosted by government agencies did not use Bahasa Melayu as a medium of delivery, adding that the use of the language should also be prioritised in federal and state statutory bodies.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia would use Bahasa Melayu at every official function it is involved in, including at international meetings, as part of efforts to strengthen the national language. — Bernama