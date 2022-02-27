Transport minister: E2, E1, E driving licences will be merged to just E class from March 1

Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to the media during a visit to the Road and Transport Department in Kuala Terengganu February 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) for commercial vehicles of the existing Class E licences, namely E2, E1 and E, will be merged into one Class E Licence only effective from March 1, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the merger would simplify matters and save time as well as open up wider employment opportunities for individuals working as commercial vehicle drivers, especially in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period.

“They can drive all classes of heavy vehicles (by having the LMM Class E Licence) and are not limited to a certain category of weight without load (BTM) heavy vehicles only,” he said.

He said this when launching a Road Safety Awareness Campaign organised by Persatuan Pengusaha Lori Bahan Batuan Johor (Lorry Operators Association of Stone Materials Johor), which was also attended by its president Chia Jee Onn, in Ulu Tiram here today.

The E licence involves a motor vehicle with BTM exceeding 7,500 kg, E1 not exceeding 7,500 kg and E2 not exceeding 5,000 kg.

Of the approximately 90,000 E1 and E2 Licence holders on record, only about 62,000 are still active, of whom only 11,000 have the Vocational Licence.

Thus, Wee said existing E1 and E2 licence holders will be asked to undergo a transition programme to obtain the E Licence.

Applications start from the effective date of March 1 and the individuals involved are given a period of five years to go through it.

The transition programme will also be offered to Vocational Licence holders in Class E1 and E2 to get the Class E Vocational Licence.

“This is very important to ensure the level of competence and safety of the drivers involved,” Wee said. — Bernama