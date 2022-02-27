Terengganu floods: Family of five climb to roof for safety

HULU TERENGGANU, Feb 27 — A family of five in Kampung Lubuk Pait near Sekayu here were forced to climb up to the ceiling of their house before clambering up to the roof to save themselves from rising floodwaters this morning.

When contacted Mohd Saiful Azuar Mohd Amin, 30, said he and his pregnant wife are still waiting for a rescue team to come and evacuate them to a temporary relief centre (PPS)

“I am worried because my phone battery is almost depleted. The five of us, including my parents and a younger sister have nowhere else to go and we were putting our trust in Allah SWT when we decided to go up to the roof in the hope that we could be saved as quickly as possible.

“I have asked my sister Nor Hafizah Mohd Amin to share our predicament on social media in a move to get immediate help,” he said, adding that he had been on the roof for almost an hour being exposed to the cold (when he was contacted).

Another resident of the village, Mohd Khairul Azhar Rashid, 35, said he was in Kuala Lumpur on personal matters but rushed back to Hulu Terengganu as soon as he heard the news about the floods from his brother.

“I have a lot of family members in Kampung Lubuk Pai and I cannot get in touch with even one of them. But I do get lots of pictures and videos from fellow villagers. This is the first time floodwaters had risen so high which forced me to climb up to the roof of my house.

“I have been told that rescue teams have not arrived in my village because many roads are not accessible and the water current is strong, which is dangerous. My hope is that nothing bad happens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue station chief, Hanaffi Mohd said the situation there now was critical because there is no access to Kampung Lubuk Pait.

He said that he was still waiting for reinforcements and other logistical support.

“I myself am still trapped here and helping to save victims in the vicinity,” he added. — Bernama