Johor polls: Najib says Chinese support in Pakatan’s Perling stronghold shifting to BN

All three candidates for the Johor State Assembly N.46 Perling seat (from left) Pakatan Harapan candidate Liew Chin Tong, Barisan Nasional candidate Tan Hiang Kee, Perikatan Nasional candidate Koo Shiaw Lee being announced as candidates to contest for the constituency, at Dewan Jubli Intan, Johor Baru, February 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) advisory board chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak said there is a possibility that the tables will turn in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) stronghold of Perling for the upcoming state election next month.

He said based on the current reading support for MCA has been strong and something unexpected might happen in Perling.

“We are not dismissing the possibility that MCA can spring a surprise here as the Chinese community now feels cheated and disgruntled by the DAP.

“The Chinese and business communities have no avenue for assistance from the DAP. They know the difference that BN’s past rule is better compared to being under the previous PH administration that lasted for 22-months.

“However, in the end, such support needs to be translated into votes,” said Najib.

He said this when asked about MCA’s chances for the Perling state seat where Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong will contest under PH.

The former prime minister said this when met by reporters after visiting Kedai Kopi Hock Lai food court in Bukit Indah with BN’s Perling candidate Tan Hiang Kee.

Perling, with a high percentage of Chinese voters, is considered a DAP stronghold since clinching the seat in 2013. In the previous 14th general election, PH won the Perling seat with a 19,533 majority from about 100,00 registered voters.

For the coming state polls, Perling will see a three-way contest between BN’s Tan, PH’s Liew and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Khoo Shiaw Lee.

During the event, many of the Bukit Indah residents turned-up to catch a glimpse of Najib as he assisted in BN’s campaign this morning.

Earlier, Najib was in Taman Cempaka in the neighboring Kempas state constituency where he said that most Opposition parties seem to be running out of fresh ideas and are still using the “court cluster” issue to attack BN.

“They have no more ideas and if they keep on using me and (Umno president) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as their target, then it is good.

“Let the voters judge on who can assure the wellbeing as well as safeguarding them which are the main points of this state election, not me or Ahmad Zahid,” he said after a walkabout with BN’s Kempas candidate Datuk Ramlee Bohani.

The EC has set March 12 as the polling date for the Johor state election and early voting will be on March 8.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballot in this state election. The EC is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.