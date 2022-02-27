Floods: Food supplies sufficient in Kelantan, no panic buying, says Domestic Trade Ministry

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Subang Jaya a day before the movement control order (MCO) takes effect, January 12,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Feb 27 — Food supplies in flood-affected areas in the state are sufficient and there have been no reports of panic buying so far, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) said.

Kelantan KPDNHEP enforcement chief Azanizam Affendi Juri said monitoring was constantly being done with appointed suppliers to ensure items were adequately stocked.

“The Natural Disaster Contingency Plan established prior to this, especially for floods, is the benchmark for the supply of goods in the state. In fact, so far, all 99 wholesalers and 225 appointed retailers have not been affected by the floods,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Azanizam Affendi said KPDNHEP had also appointed 41 wholesalers and 53 selected retailers in each state constituency in preparation for the floods and they are allowed to stock up controlled items in excess of 30 per cent of the license limit.

“All those appointed have a role to provide buffer stock to Kelantan KPDNHEP in the event that the flood worsens.

He said KPDNHEP regularly engages with relevant government agencies and industries for coordination purposes, especially with regards to supplies for flood-affected areas. — Bernama