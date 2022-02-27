First flood fatality in Kelantan a 70-year-old man

Heavy rain has caused severe flooding in the East Coast states.— Bernama pic

KUALA KRAI, 27 Feb —A 70-year-old man has become the first fatality in the ongoing floods in Kelantan.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Suzaimi Mohammad said the victim, Mohammad Ishak was found drowned in Kampung Kuala Gris near Dabong here at 7 pm today about 200 metres from where he was reported missing.

“Members of the public saw a floating body stuck to a tree in the river near where the victim was reported to have fallen.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Kuala Krai Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

The media had earlier reported that the victim was feared drowned while moving his boat at Pengkalan Lan, Sungai Galas near Kampung Kuala Gris here yesterday evening. — Bernama