Education Ministry activates flood operations room to help manage affected SPM exam centres in Terengganu, Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has activated a flood operations room, and the Examination Board is taking action to manage the affected Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination centres in Terengganu and Kelantan, says Senior Minister of Education Datuk Radzi Jidin.

“I take note of the flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan, which has also affected several SPM examination centres in the state.

“Let us all pray that the floods do not continue and that SPM 2021 candidates can prepare to sit for the examination in a safe environment,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The SPM examination is set to take place from March 2 to 29. — Bernama