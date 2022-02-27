CovidNow: Over 800,000 children in Malaysia given first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A child gets his Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A total of 805,676 children aged between five and 11, or 22.7 per cent of the group in Malaysia, have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 14,517,869 or 61.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the booster dose and a total of 22,948,037 or 97.5 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,227,580 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,800,421 individuals or 90 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,893,860 individuals or 93 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 118,275 vaccine doses were dispensed, with 54,858 as the first dose while 577 the second dose and 62,840 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 66,986,213.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, 43 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, with Sabah recording nine cases, Selangor (eight), Johor (seven), Perak (six), Kedah (five), two cases each in Kelantan and Pahang while one case each in Melaka, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama