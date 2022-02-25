Johor PKR chief rules out retaliation against Muda out of respect for Pakatan partners

Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (right) speaks during a press conference in Parliament December 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said his party will not contest in Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) seats in the state election as retaliation against the latter contesting the Larkin seat.

In a statement, Syed Ibrahim, who is also Ledang MP, however cautioned Muda that PKR will not assist the party in its campaign trail if Muda insists on placing its candidates where the party is also contesting.

“I deeply regret Muda’s action because it clearly does not respect the spirit of unity of the Opposition in defending the future of the people and the state of Johor in the state election. I am aware that perhaps this action was taken because the seats demanded by Muda during the negotiation were not agreed to by PKR.

“However, I must emphasise and remind that this action contradicts the approach to bring the voice of the people and the opponents of the enemy together, and even worse, it seems to give victory to the opponents. PKR will not take a similar step to contest Muda’s seats out of respect for friends, Amanah and DAP, in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“That is unwise and will even be ridiculed by the voters and the people who are already fed up with the politics of power struggle,” he added.

Some in the PKR grassroots have suggested for the party to contest Puteri Wangsa, which will be contested by Muda secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, in retaliation for Muda putting a contender against PKR in Larkin.

Johor PKR women’s wing chief Napsiah Khamis Maharan had previously panned Parti Amanah Negara’s offer of the Puteri Wangsa state seat to the Muda, which she said had triggered dissatisfaction and frustration among party members

Earlier, PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Nasir questioned Muda’s decision to field a candidate in Larkin for the Johor state election with just one day before nomination day.

The Johor Baru MP said that Muda’s move also pits its candidate against PKR’s nominee and creates overlaps in what should have been a common fight against the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN).

The youth-oriented Muda yesterday named its Johor information chief Rasid Abu Bakar as its Larkin candidate, following a breakdown in negotiations with PKR.

The ruling BN also announced that it will be fielding Md Hairi Md Shah from Umno as its candidate in Larkin.

Nomination day for the Johor state poll is tomorrow. Early voting is on March 8, and polling on March 12.