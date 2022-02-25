Islamic affairs minister to hold roundtable on unilateral conversion of Hindu mum's children on March 2

Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Idris Ahmad says the discussion will include the participation of legal experts, lecturers and muftis. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT GANTANG, Feb 25 ― Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad will hold a roundtable discussion on Wednesday regarding the issue of unilateral conversion of single mother Loh Siew Hong’s three children.

He said the discussion would be participated by legal experts, lecturers and muftis.

“I will hold a roundtable on Wednesday night with legal experts, lecturers and muftis to find a solution to to the case,” he said.

Idris spoke to reporters after handing over aid to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2021 candidates here today.

On Monday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered for the immediate release of the three children from the care Social Welfare Department (JKM) to their mother after allowing the habeas corpus application filed by Loh.

Meanwhile, Idris said the case of a mother and six Diwiyana Mohammed whose request for help for her sick mother went viral on social media should serve as a lesson to all Muslims.

“We should always be the ones who search for poor people and not the other way around.

“We have to look for information from the imam, the Village Development and Security Committee and so on,” he said.

Yesterday, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) said it had approved a monthly aid of RM500 starting next month for Diwiyana.

A video posted on the TikTok account @dyanamohammed3, in which Diwiyana voiced her disappointment at the Perak JKM and the Perak Zakat Board’s lack of attention even though she allegedly spent two years trying to secure assistance for her bedridden mother, went viral on social media since Tuesday. ― Bernama