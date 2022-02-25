Floods: Number of evacuees in Terengganu, Kelantan continues to rise

Residents of Kampung Teladas in Terengganu travel by boat to a temporary flood relief centre in Kemaman, February 25, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu and Kelantan recorded an increase tonight.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims increased to 1,237 people from 339 families as of 10pm tonight compared with 975 people from 269 families reported this afternoon.

The state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said 22 PPS are operating tonight, namely 12 in Kemaman, four in Setiu and three each in Hulu Terengganu and Besut.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims in Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Jeli increased to 400 people from 113 families as of 9 tonight compared with 52 people from 17 families recorded this afternoon.

The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info application stated that a total of 11 PPS were opened, namely four each in Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah while three in Jeli.

Meanwhile, the official portal for the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported five major rivers in Kelantan are at danger level, namely Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli showed a reading of 29.75 metres (m); Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai (40.31m); Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (26.38m); Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang (18.87m) and Kampung Sungai Nal in Kuala Krai (25.01m).

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said a low-pressure system is expected to hit the border of Pahang and Terengganu this evening which then moves northwest across the Peninsula, which can cause continuous heavy rain and strong winds.

It also said that heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in most parts of the Peninsula until tomorrow, but the latest forecast showed the possibility of the system becoming a tropical depression is low. ― Bernama