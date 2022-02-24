Johor polls: DAP announces Liew Chin Tong and Marina Ibrahim as its Perling and Skudai candidates

DAP at the announcement of candidates for the Johor state election in Johor Baru, February 24, 2022. — Screengrab from Facebook/DAP

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — DAP today announced its final two candidates who will contest under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket in the coming Johor state polls.

They are Liew Chin Tong for the Perling state seat and Marina Ibrahim for the Skudai state seat.

The announcement was made by party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

“Marina has been active with DAP, and it is time for her to show her capabilities to champion the rights of youth and women.

“As for Chin Tong, he will be able to bring changes not only for the people in Perling, but also the country,” said Lim in his address at the candidate unveiling event held in Johor Baru.

