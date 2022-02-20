Sabah minister: 41 Covid-19 clusters still active, two have ended in state

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — Forty-one Covid-19 clusters are still active in Sabah while another two declared today as having ended.

State Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said the two that had just ended were the Kayul Cluster in Kuala Penyu involving infections within the community and Pandan-Pandan Cluster in Putatan, which was an educational institution cluster.

He said that there was one more new cluster reported today involving an educational institution with the index case being a male hostelite at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beluran.

“The Jalan Beluran Lama Cluster came about when the 18-year-old index case was detected to be positive for Covid-19 after undergoing screening for the symptoms on February 17.

“Screening of the close contacts found an additional 34 cases, bringing the cumulative number for this cluster to 35 up to February 20. All the cases have been isolated and given treatment. The close contacts with no symptoms have also been ordered to be quarantined,” he said in a statement.

Masidi who is also the spokesman on Covid-19 in Sabah, said the state recorded 5,007 new cases today, bringing the cumulative number to 308,476, with four deaths reported, one each in Ranau, Lahad Datu, Keningau and Beaufort.

He added that 63.13 per cent or 3,161 new cases were reported today due to the high proportion of sporadic infection, with the number of daily cases in Sabah expected to remain high for now.

Masidi also said that 4,107 more Covid-19 patients in Sabah had recovered and allowed to leave the hospitals while 2,919 were still receiving treatment. — Bernama