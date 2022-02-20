Johor polls: All candidates can use govt official media to introduce themselves, says Annuar Musa

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media after attending an appreciation ceremony for volunteers in Putrajaya, February 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLUANG, Feb — All candidates in the Johor state election will be allowed to use government official media to introduce themselves, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

He said this was a Cabinet decision so that candidates could be more easily identified.

“We will allow as long as it does not go against the role of official government media channels as they are responsible for conveying information from the government.

“The ones contesting are the parties, nevertheless the government is also responsible for enlivening the democratic process,” he told reporters after presenting appointment letters to Keluarga Malaysia Central Zone community leaders here tonight.

Commenting on activities involving the Keluarga Malaysia Community, especially during the Johor polls, Annuar said political differences would not hinder the goals of establishing the Keluarga Malaysia Community, which he added was to convey information and government policies as well as foster unity among the local community.

Annuar said the election process in Johor was only temporary, but the process of making the Keluarga Malaysia Community a success was a long-term mission.

“This election will take place for only 14 days once over we must work together again as one society and the agenda to develop the country must continue. So, there is a bigger role to play that goes beyond party ideology,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Annuar said a total of 1,674 Keluarga Malaysia communities have been established since Feb 17.

On Jan 26, the Cabinet agreed to 1,878 Keluarga Malaysia communities being established nationwide, involving a total allocation of RM18.78 million, with each community receiving RM10,000.

The Keluarga Malaysia Community programme implemented through the Information Department is based on community empowerment as an agent for the dissemination of information as well as to enliven community activities. — Bernama