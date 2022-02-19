Anwar has 90-minute meeting with TMJ, Johor development among matters discussed

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaking at the East Zone PKR candidate announcement at the Pasir Gudang branch, Johor Baru, Feb 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 19 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today had a 90-minute meeting with The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

He said in the meeting over dinner they had discussed the development of the country and specifically the state of Johor.

“One and a half hours with His Royal Highness @HRHJohorII, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim,” Anwar posted on his official Twitter account this evening.

“I am impressed by Tuanku’s concern and open attitude in the meeting,” he said.

On Monday, Datuk Seri Najib Razak had also met with the Johor Crown Prince and his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam as part of his visit there ahead of the state election.

He said they had discussed the state’s development and further potential if it is led by his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Johor will see a state election on March 12 following the dissolution of the state after caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad from Umno sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The Election Commission has set polling day for Johor on March 12, while early polling is on March 8. Nomination day has been set for February 26.