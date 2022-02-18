Shafie Apdal says Warisan keen to run for Johor Jaya, Permas in March 12 vote

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a press conference at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2021. — Picture

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Parti Warisan Sabah has set its sights on contesting in two state seats under the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency in next month’s Johor state election.

Its president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that seat discussions are ongoing and nothing has been decided but hopes to make an announcement soon, The Star reported today.

“We have identified some of the candidates for this election

“We will later announce the candidates and the seats we will be contesting in.

‘This [Pasir Gudang] area is among the places we are thinking of contesting in. When the time is right, we will announce it,” he was quoted as saying after meeting with Pasir Gudang residents near Pasar Muafakat Sabah in Johor yesterday.

There are two state seats in the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency, which are Johor Jaya and Permas.

DAP’s Liow Cai Tung won Johor Jaya while Che Zakaria of Bersatu won Permas in the 2018 general election.

The news report did not indicate if Warisan, which is venturing beyond its Sabah base for the first time since its founding, was in negotiations with other Opposition parties to avoid possible overlaps.

Shafie was reported saying that Warisan did not receive any offer to join any coalition or form an alliance with another party for the Johor election.

“The important thing is for us to ensure the strength and stability of our own house first,” he was quoted as saying when asked if the party was contesting on its own.

Shafie also said he has met many times with the incumbent Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang, a former Bersatu state executive councillor and did not discount the latter may join Warisan.

“Yes, he has met with me many times to discuss some matters.

“If people want to join our party, we cannot stop them,” Shafie was quoted saying.

He added that any Warisan candidate fielded in the Johor state election will be from Johor.

When asked about if the candidates from other parties are required to sign on pledging their allegiance to the party and should remain with Warisan if they win the seats, Shafie said that it has always been Warisan’s way.

“That has been the practice in Warisan for a very long time. For this election, a majority of our candidates will be new faces.”

According to The Star, an estimated 20,000 Sabahans are currently living in Johor, with the majority based in Pasir Gudang, an industrial hub.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the Johor election on March 12 with early voting on March 8.

Nomination day, which is when official election campaigning starts, is on February 26.