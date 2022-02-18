Parti Bangsa Malaysia president confirms party will contest two seats in Johor polls

Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng Wei Shien (centre) at a press conference after the party’s state election machinery launch at Cathay Restaurant in Taman Ekoflora, Johor Baru, February 18, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), is set to contest in at least two state constituencies for the upcoming Johor state election that is scheduled for next month.

However, the newly-formed political outfit will only make an official announcement on the confirmed seats that they are contesting a day before the nomination date on February 26.

PBM president Larry Sng Wei Shien said that the two seats identified will be within the state’s urban areas, while the candidates fielded are seasoned service-oriented individuals.

He expressed confidence that both the candidates as well as the party’s election machinery are ready.

“For the time being, we will contest in the two seats,” said Sng to reporters after the launch of the PBM’s state election machinery at Cathay Restaurant in Taman Ekoflora here today.

Present was PBM vice-president Steven Choong, who is also the Tebrau MP.

Sng added that PBM are in the final part of discussions before determining if they are to contest additional seats from the planned two.

He said that the party will contest on their own for the upcoming polls, but are open to any other parties that a keen to join them.

Sng said PBM also supports the current leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and will uphold the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept.

He said this was the party’s current stand.

Earlier, strong rumours point towards PBM contesting in the Tiram and Puteri Wangsa state seats that come under the Tebrau parliamentary constituency.

The two seats are understood to be selected based on Choong being the current Tebrau MP and his experience will assist the party machinery there in facing the polls.

Choong won the Tebrau seat in the 2018 general election under PKR. However, he and Sng defected in support of the then Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration last year.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day, with nomination day on February 26, while early voting is on March 8.