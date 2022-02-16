Hailing it a success, PM says Brunei-Malaysia air, land VTL result among outcomes of Brunei visit

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei, February 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb 16 — The implementation of the air and land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) as well as recognition to use MySejahtera and BruHealth were the two main things decided during Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s two-day official visit to Brunei starting Monday.

The agreement, reached as the result of a discussion between Ismail Sabri and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, will be a relief for the people of both countries and revive the economic sector.

Currently there are more than 25,000 Malaysians living in Brunei, comprising professionals, students and those working in the country as well as Sarawakians, especially in the border areas, who commute to Brunei.

Some of them have not returned to Malaysia for two years following the closure of the country’s borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Describing his first official visit to Brunei as a great success, Ismail Sabri said a proposal was also made for the implementation of four flights a week between Brunei and Malaysia when the VTL is carried out. — Bernama