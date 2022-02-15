Don’t hang intellectually-disabled Sabahan until legal options exhausted, Singapore told

Zaid Malek, head coordinator for LFL, said that subsequent to the dismissal, a fresh judicial review application was filed on an urgent basis this evening to block the hangings of Pausi Jefridin and Roslan Bakar. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Human rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has urged Singapore not to proceed with the executions of a Malaysian and Singaporean tomorrow pending urgent legal appeals.

This comes after the Singaporean Court of Appeal dismissed an urgent application by Malaysian Puasi Jefridin and Singaporean Roslan Bakar this afternoon for an order to review their death sentences on the basis of the duo suffering from mental disabilities.

Zaid Malek, head coordinator for LFL, said that subsequent to the dismissal, a fresh judicial review application was filed on an urgent basis this evening to block the hangings of Pausi and Roslan.

“The application was dismissed on the same afternoon, despite the fact Pausi and Roslan suffer from mental disabilities. Under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) of which Singapore is a signatory, execution of a person with mental disability is prohibited.

“This pending application must be heard by the Singapore courts, and no execution must be carried out until this legal process is exhausted,” he said in a statement.

Zaid then emphasised that should Singapore go ahead with executing the two, it would be a blatant violation of due process and a breach of international human right norms.

Pausi and Roslan were arrested in 2008 for drug trafficking and were convicted of the offence, sentenced to death by the High Court on April 22, 2010.

They have been on death row for 12 years, and imprisoned for close to14 years.