Newborn stabbed to death by teen mum laid to rest in Kemaman

SEBERANG PERAI, Feb 14 — The newborn baby boy who was stabbed to death last Tuesday was laid to rest at the Seri Nandi Muslim cemetery near Kemaman here today.

The funeral arrangement and prayers for the baby were carried out by several staff and officers from the Kemaman Islamic Religious Office.

Also present were Kemaman Police chief Hanyan Ramlan and the baby’s family members.

The baby was found dead with stab wounds in a house in Felcra Seri Bandi, Chukai in Kemaman last Tuesday and the police have detained the 15-year-old mother, who is allegedly a rape victim, to facilitate the investigations. — Bernama



