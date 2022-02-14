Ministry plans to establish department to manage inheritance distribution

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said, currently, the responsibilities are borne by the Estates Distribution Section, Department of Director General of Lands and Mines under KeTSA which is facing constraints to manage the numerous cases. — Bernama pic

SIK, Feb 14 — The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) plans to set up a specific department or agency to handle the increasing number of backlogged cases on distribution of inheritance.

Minister, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said, currently, the responsibilities are borne by the Estates Distribution Section, Department of Director General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG) under KeTSA which is facing constraints to manage the numerous cases.

We want a stand alone department to manage the estates with its own director-general, directors at state levels and staff,” he told a press conference after the launch of the state-level Inheritance Backlog Settlement Clinic by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor here today.

Currently, Takiyuddin said about 60,000 new applications on distribution of inheritance were received by the Estate Distribution Section each year which also had to handle existing backlogged cases.

In addition, he said the amendment to the Small Estates (Distribution) Act 1955 (Act 98) recently which among others was aimed at expanding the scope of power of JKPTG in managing inheritances would result in the department having to manage more cases after the amendment is enforced.

“The amendment of the act will boost the value of JKPTG’s jurisdiction to RM5 million from RM2 million.

“So, this value is very high requiring a specific department to manage inheritance distribution,” he said.

Elaborating on Act 98, he said it had been approved in Parliament in December and received the consent of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong to be gazetted and enforced.

“So, I have told JKPTG to gazette Act 98 within this month, so that the amendment can be enforced,” he said adding that currently, to manage inheritance backlogs, JKPTG would set up a special team to ensure the cases could be resolved as soon as possible using suitable methods. — Bernama