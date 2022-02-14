Johor polls: Amanah says will announce its candidates on Friday

Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said further details on the announcement will be made on Thursday. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 14 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will announce this Friday all 16 of its candidates for the March 12 Johor state election.

Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said further details on the announcement will be made on Thursday.

Aminolhuda, who is also Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman, said the party is giving its full assurance that its candidates were trustworthy and not the type to defect.

“We are giving this assurance to all voters in Johor so please vote.

“Don’t worry. InsyaAllah, the elected representative you vote in will not defect after this... that is the commitment we are giving,” he told reporters after the launch of the “PH + Muda” election machinery at Dewan Kencanapuri, Pulai Spring Resort here today.

In the 14th general election, Amanah contested 12 state seats and won nine, namely Kemelah, Serom, Simpang Jeram, Maharani, Parit Yaani, Senggarang, Mahkota, Kota Iskandar and Pulai Sebatang. — Bernama