Anwar: Pakatan-Putrajaya MoU void if anti-hopping law not in next Parliament meet

Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) during the PH + Muda’s Johor election machinery launch in Pulai Springs Resort in Johor Baru, February 14, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 14 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government would automatically lapse if the government fails to table a proposed law to prohibit party hopping next month, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Opposition leader said the PH coalition has reminded the prime minister of this requirement to maintain the historic MoU for the country’s political stability.

“The three of us (PH leaders from PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara) had brought up the matter of the tabling of the anti-hopping law with Ismail when we met recently.

“The MoU must continue to move forward with the tabling of the anti-hopping law that was scheduled at the next Parliament sitting which will end in March.

“If he agrees, negotiations can continue. If not, the MoU with the federal government would be automatically cancelled,” said Anwar during his speech at the PH + Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Johor election machinery launch in Pulai Springs Resort here today.

Also present was DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Following the PKR leader’s demand, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said PH viewed the matter seriously as the coalition considered the matter a red line.

“The government needs to immediately table the anti-hopping Bill by March.

“Failing to do so, we (the Opposition) will withdraw from the memorandum of understanding.

“In fact, it is already agreed upon in the MoU that we can withdraw if our list of demands are not met,” explained Salahuddin on the sidelines of the event.

Salahuddin, who is also a member of the PH transformation and political stability committee, said the onus was on the government.

However, Salahuddin expressed his confidence that the bill will be tabled on time.

The Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman added that the commitment shown by the government has been encouraging.

There have been calls for anti-hopping laws following the collapse of several state administrations, particularly the Sabah government in 2020.

The Bill is part of the MoU on transformation and political stability, covering six key areas, that was signed last September 13 by Ismail and PH’s presidential council comprising Anwar, Lim, Mohamad Sabu, and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

It is aimed at bringing about the political stability needed to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the country’s economy.

Last month, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced in the Dewan Rakyat that an anti-hopping bill would be tabled in Parliament when it meets on Febuary 28.