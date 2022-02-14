Actor, director Jit Murad laid to rest in Bukit Kiara

Jit Murad, who passed away last Saturday, was confirmed to have died from a heart attack. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Well-known theatre actor, director and writer Jit Murad or his real name, Aziz Mirzan Murad, 62, was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim burial ground in Damansara about 3.15pm today.

Jit who passed away last Saturday was confirmed to have died from a heart attack.

His younger brother, Noor Azhar Murad, 56, said he heard about Jit’s death from the latter’s friends.

“I had often contacted him and we also messaged each other but he didn’t show that he was having problems or was unwell,” he said when met by Bernama at the burial ground.

Noor Azhar said the process of handling Jit’s remains at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre had taken some time due to the pandemic, Covid-19 test and autopsy done, and that he had passed away on a weekend.

Jit was found lifeless by his friends at his home in Bukit Damansara at 2.15pm last Saturday after their attempts to contact him failed.

He was the son of a former director-general of Education, the late Tan Sri Murad Mohamed Noor and elder brother of film producer, Na’a Murad.

Jit started being active in film, television and theatre work in 1987. Among the films he had acted in were Selubung, Mimpi Moon, Talentime and 1957: Hati Malaya.

He was also known as a prolific writer in the South-east Asian region and had won a number of awards including the BOH Cameronian Arts Awards. — Bernama