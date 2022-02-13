Perak police say deviant group in Muallim was from neighbouring state

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks to reporters in Taiping Perak. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA KANGSAR, Feb 13 — A group suspected to be practising deviant teachings in Muallim originated from a neighbouring state, said Perak police chief Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

“There is one group that we identify in Muallim (district), this group actually moved from a neighbouring state then they made a settlement in Muallim.

"I do not want to disclose the details because investigation is being carried out by JAIPk (Perak Islamic Religious Department)," he said.

He spoke to reporters at the Cliffordian Cycle Team (CCT) and Old Cliffordian Association (OCA) Reunion Cycling Programme at Dataran Pavillion here today. — Bernama