Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip to 21,072 today

People are seen at a newly opened shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, February 10, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysia today recorded 21,072 additional Covid-19 cases, lower than the 22,802 reported yesterday.

The additional cases today bring the total recorded in Malaysia so far to 3,040,235.

As of yesterday, there were 2,846,713 Covid-19 patients who have so far recovered.

Of the 21,072 new Covid-19 cases today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 0.41 per cent or 86 cases were in the more severe categories of three, four and five, while 99.59 per cent or 20,986 cases were in the less severe categories of one and two.

Covid-19 cases have been on a general upward trend over the past two weeks.

While the number of daily cases had hit the 10,000 mark on February 6 and had since then been rising at levels last seen months ago, the daily number of Covid deaths and the number of patients in ICUs has not risen drastically over the past one week.

MORE TO COME