Walk-in for Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine booster available starting Feb 14

Individuals who prefer to get Sinovac boosters are able to do so via walk-in.

FEB 12 — Individuals who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with Sinovac vaccines and prefer to get Sinovac boosters are able to do so via walk-in. This is offered at all offsite PPVs under ProtectHealth starting next Monday, February 14, 2022.

The full list of offsite PPVs can be found on ProtectHealth’s website. If you have any questions, you can contact them at 03-86872525 or drop them an email at vaksincovid [@] protecthealth.com.my.

Any booster is better than no booster. Walaupun @KKMPutrajaya syorkan dos penggalak Pfizer atau AZ untuk memberi top up perlindungan yang terbaik, ada yang masih minta pilihan. We still strongly recommend a Pfizer or AZ boost. But something is better than nothing. https://t.co/iyqM4AdnhX — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) February 12, 2022

As revealed by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, there are 3.5 million individuals fully vaccinated with Sinovac who have not yet gotten their boosters. The Ministry of Health recommends Pfizer or AstraZeneca for their booster shot as data shows that it provides higher levels of protection than a Sinovac booster. With the recent surge of daily COVID-19 cases due to Omicron, he said any booster is still better than no booster, and Sinovac recipients can get their Sinovac boosters under the National Immunisation Programme soon.

Data Global & Malaysia 🇲🇾 secara konsisten menunjukkan bahawa selepas 2 dos Sinovac, penggalak Pfizer/AZ lebih berkesan daripada dos ke-3 Sinovac, terutamanya Omicron. Dan walaupun terdapat peningkatan, titer peneutralan antibodi adalah lebih rendah.@ICR_NIH @KKMPutrajaya pic.twitter.com/HIv1TQ7CjU — Dr Kalai Peariasamy (@drkalai61) February 10, 2022

Prior to this, Sinovac boosters are only offered to individuals who have allergies or can’t take mRNA vaccines. It is also available on the private market at private clinics.

Khairy has revealed yesterday that less than 50% of Malays have gotten their boosters while over 80 per cent of Chinese in Malaysia have been boosted. The breakdown also revealed that 56.4 per cent of Indians in Malaysia have been boosted while 49.6 per cent of other Bumiputra ethnic groups have been boosted. — soyacincau