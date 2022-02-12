Govt monitoring 92 ‘sick’ projects nationwide, says minister

File picture shows Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed giving a speech, February 12, 2022. ― Bernama pic

JELI, Feb 12 — The government is monitoring 92 ‘sick’ (problematic) projects nationwide, that is those that are delayed beyond two months or 20 per cent their completion dates.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said these projects were being monitored by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

He said that among the main causes identified were delays in the completion by the project contractors and consultants and issues in implementation such as coordination problems between clients, implementing agencies and third parties.

“The Ministry of Education compared to other ministries has the highest number of such projects, at 22.

“Meanwhile, as for states, Sabah has the highest number of ‘sick’ projects, at 16 ,” he told reporters after attending the launching ceremony of the Bukit Bunga Bypass Project in Bukit Bunga, here today.

Commenting further, Mustapa said the government had taken appropriate steps to strengthen the criteria for selecting and appointing contractors and consultants, in addition to boosting the skills of civil servants in managing national development projects.

“We (government) view seriously issues on coordination in implementing projects and wish to stress that all stakeholders must move in concert in a planned and integrated manner.

“This is important to ensure the targets in the implementation of national development projects can be achieved,” he said.

Currently, he said the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Highest Monitoring Committee chaired by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob the was closely monitoring all projects under the Plan to ensure that they are implemented according to schedule, thus contribute to national economic growth. — Bernama