Chap Goh Mei: Only ‘Happy Boom’,’pop-pop’ fireworks allowed, say police

File picture shows Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rahman Mohamad (centre) with the seized fireworks and firecrackers in Tampoi January 1, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The police will only allow the sale of ‘Happy Boom’ fireworks and ‘pop-pop’ firecrackers in conjunction with the Chap Goh Mei festival next Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said this was because these fireworks and firecrackers do not contain explosive chemicals that could endanger safety.

However, he said the sale of the two products still required a permit from the District Police Headquarters in accordance with the specifications set.

“The public is reminded that possession, sale, purchase and setting of firecrackers and fireworks are still prohibited in conjunction with any festival, including the Chinese New Year and Chap Goh Mei celebrations,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, anyone found possessing, selling, buying or playing firecrackers or fireworks other than those allowed, can be prosecuted under Sections 7 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 (Act 207).

Abd Jalil said those who set off firecrackers and fireworks which are banned could be sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding one month or fined up to RM100 or both, in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 (5) of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Bernama