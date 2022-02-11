PM: Cabinet yet to discuss NRP proposal to reopen Malaysia’s borders

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that so far, the Health Ministry had yet to provide feedback on the proposal to the Cabinet for evaluation. ― Bernama pic

TANGKAK, Feb 11 ― The Cabinet has yet to discuss the National Recovery Council (MPN)’s proposal to reopen the country’s borders by March 1, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that, so far, the Health Ministry had yet to provide feedback on the proposal to the Cabinet for evaluation.

“We must find a balance between wanting to protect the tourism industry and the people’s health, so the Health Ministry will look into it in detail and propose to the Cabinet on the next step.

“As of today, our borders are still closed there’s no discussion yet to reopen,” Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said when met by reporters after a meet-and-greet programme with Ledang Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery at Dewan Putra Padang Lerek here today.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar cum Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Ledang Umno chief Datuk Hamim Samuri. ― Bernama