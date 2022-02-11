Perikatan’s Johor polls candidates will all have unblemished records, says sec-gen

Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (centre) with the coalition’s supporters at the Malaysian Productivity Centre (MPC) in Bandar Baru Uda, Johor Baru, February 11, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will ensure that all 56 of its candidates for the upcoming Johor state election do not have criminal records, court cases or insolvency issues with the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said election hopefuls will undergo a strict screening process before being listed as confirmed candidates for the state polls.

“We will ensure that the records of candidates from all component parties are carefully checked, to see if they have been involved in criminal activities, court cases or have problems with the IRB.

“Only after the screening and vetting process will we announce the candidates as soon as possible. Perhaps even by next week,” said Hamzah during a press conference after the handing over ceremony of Kotak Prihatin at the Malaysian Productivity Centre (MPC) in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

He was accompanied by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) associate deputy chief Chong Fat Full and Parti Gerakan Malaysia (Gerakan) deputy secretary-general Wendy Subramaniam.

Earlier, more than 1,000 PN supporters were on hand to show their support, during which each party representative received a care box consisting of essential supplies.

Hamzah, who is also the PN Johor state election director, said the distribution of seats under the coalition will be done after confirmation is received from the relevant agencies.

He said the process of seat distribution has yet to be finalised as there are several last-minute changes.

Hamzah also denied that PN component member PAS was not satisfied with the seat distribution.

“The truth will be known to those who spread the story,” he said briefly without elaborating.

The PN coalition, consisting of lynchpin party Bersatu, together with Gerakan and PAS, will be contesting all 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state elections.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day will fall on February 26, with early voting on March 8.