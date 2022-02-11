PAS deputy president says party and Bersatu expect to contest over 40 seats in Johor election

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said seat allocations between PAS and Bersatu were still being discussed and had yet to be finalised by the PN Johor state election main committee, which will determine the number of seats both parties will contest. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 11 ― PAS and Bersatu, as part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, are expecting to contest over 40 seats in the upcoming Johor state election on March 12, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.

Overall, PN is expecting to contest in all 56 state constituencies, he added.

“The party machinery has made preparations for this state election and allocation of seats will be done as best as possible as there are still a couple of other parties in PN. The rest (of the seats will be for) the other component parties in PN,” he told reporters after conducting a working visit for the National NRW Approach Programme for Kelantan near Pasir Tumboh here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said seat allocations between PAS and Bersatu were still being discussed and had yet to be finalised by the PN Johor state election main committee, which will determine the number of seats both parties will contest.

“We have also agreed that there will be one operations room for PAS and Bersatu at each location to ease planning and party efforts,” he added.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state elections with nominations on February 26, while early voting will take place on March 8. ― Bernama