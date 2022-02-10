Muda suspends Kedah chapter info chief for scathing attack on allies Pakatan, PKR

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua in Balakong August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said today it is suspending the information chief for its Kedah chapter after a now-deleted Facebook post attacking its allies Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR.

Its national information chief Luqman Long said the post, which insinuated both allies were partaking in corruption, was made without party permission.

“As a step forward, I have decided to suspend Kedah Muda information from any Muda-related activities,” he said in a statement.

“This in no way denies that mistakes on my part have tarnished the good relations between Muda and other opposition members.

“So, I apologise for this untoward incident and stand ready to take responsibility as the information chief of Muda with any decision and disciplinary action from Muda,” he added,

The post had attached an illustration of four caricatures passing money and papers behind their backs labelled Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), PKR and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The illustration was accompanied by the Malay captions Hentikan Korupsi (Stop Corruption), Undi dan ubah persepsi (Vote and change perceptions).

Just earlier yesterday, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara from PH agreed to let Muda contest six of the pact’s previous seats in the Johor state election.

PKR, however was absent from the announcement, with Muda saying negotiations are still ongoing between the two.

Muda, however, will be contesting under its own logo for the polls, rather than under PH’s.