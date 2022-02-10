Muda member Dian Lee says she is her own person, more than just Lee Kim Yew’s daughter

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technologies graduate joined the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) on December 23, 2021 and is now the party’s central executive committee member. ― Picture from Facebook/Dian Lee

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 10 ― Entrepreneur Datin Dian Lee Cheng Ling hopes her involvement in politics is not overshadowed by her father, property tycoon Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew.

“Every time I want to do something, not only now but my whole life, people will associate me with my father. However, I hope that people will see me as an independent person,” she told reporters here today.

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technologies (RMIT) graduate joined the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) on December 23, 2021 and is now the party’s central executive committee member.

Fondly known as Dian Lee, the 38-year-old activist said she decided to venture into politics because she wanted to bring about change in development throughout the state, especially on children-related issues.

“I am very passionate about children-related issues and we must look into them. Instead of spending money to construct buildings, we better help the children,” said the mother of three.

Asked on whether she will contest in the coming Johor state election, Lee said she would leave it to the party’s central leadership to decide on the matter.

“It is not up to me. My purpose in joining Muda is to serve the people and develop the party. Let’s just wait for the official announcement from the party,” she said.

Prior to this, the news of Lee joining Muda gained public attention and went viral on social media. ― Bernama